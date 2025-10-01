St Helens coach Paul Wellens has hit out at the furore and reaction to Jon Bennison’s crucial try at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening: insisting the RFL’s response sets a ‘dangerous precedent’ for future games.

Bennison’s effort proved to be the platform for the Saints to steal victory in the most incredible fashion possible, with Shane Wright’s try long after the hooter securing a famous win at AMT Headingley.

However, in the days that followed, there has been an escalating number of debate surrounding the Bennison try, which was initially sent up as a no try before the video referee ultimately overturned that decision to award it.

The RFL briefed on Monday through a statement that the decision was incorrect, before a subsequent further statement from the governing body on Tuesday apologising once again for any error that had been made.

But Wellens was unimpressed when asked by Love Rugby League about the saga, saying that he was shocked to see the statements appear and that it now opens the door for clubs to demand a similar response whenever they feel they have been wronged.

He said: “I am surprised there’s been a statement released. It sets a precedent that teams who are aggrieved over a decision suddenly want statements writing every week.

“People can argue whether it was a try or not, and whether the ball was on the line but it sets a dangerous precedent for a number of reasons. There becomes an expectation on those types of press releases being put out more regularly, for one.”

But Wellens also warned that the situation could now ramp up the pressure on the refereeing teams in big games like their showdown with Hull KR this Saturday, as it puts the microscope on officials.

He added: “But secondly, I think what this does is put the officials in big games under more pressure than they were already.”

Wellens confirmed Bennison is in contention to keep his place in the side on Saturday, with a late decision to be made on the fitness of winger Kyle Feldt after a back issue kept him out against the Rhinos.

