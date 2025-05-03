St Helens coach slams controversial Lewis Murphy card in Leeds Rhinos defeat

St Helens boss Paul Wellens has slammed Lewis Murphy’s yellow card in their Magic Weekend defeat to Leeds Rhinos, labelling it ‘ridiculous’ and insisting Head of Match Officials Phil Bentham should have to field questions on refereeing decisions rather than coaches.

Saints were beaten 17-4 by the Rhinos on Saturday night in the final game of day one in the North East, but were in the ascendancy and trailed by just six points when Murphy saw yellow from referee Jack Smith.

The winger leaped for the ball and caught it, but made contact with the head of Leeds youngster Alfie Edgell with his knee.

After a lengthy review involving the video referee, the card was brandished Murphy’s way and he was sent for ten minutes in the sin-bin.

Almost immediately after going down a man, Saints conceded a drop goal – and then went on to concede another try to kill any hopes of a comeback.

Post-match, Wellens scathed: “I thought it was ridiculous if I’m quite honest.

“Lewis Murphy goes up to contest for the ball. He’s got eyes for one thing and one thing one, and that’s the ball.

“We had Jake Wingfield in a Challenge Cup game at Warrington knocked out cold the other week, and we were told that it was just an accidental rugby injury.

“What’s the difference between that then and this here tonight? It’s quite flabbergasting to be honest with you.

“That was a big momentum shift in the game, we were coming on strong and they then get down the field to make it 11-4.

“I thought it was a ridiculous call.”

‘We should get Phil Bentham to come and front up’

Saints have now lost five of their last seven games across all competitions, including each of the most recent three against Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and now Leeds.

Wellens continued: “I get asked these questions as a coach, and as coaches, we’re judged on our results so we have to come here and answer questions.

“That’s all part and parcel of being in this job, however, I;m quite often answering questions around refereeing decisions and inconsistencies.

“It’s got the point where we, as coaches, should stop answering those questions and we should get Phil Bentham to come and front up.

“He (could) answer the questions as to why they’re so inconsistent on a weekly basis, and I’ll say no more on it.

“I haven’t (spoken to Jack Smith about the decision) because I’m not so sure what response I’d get, if any credible one at all. I’m at a loss.

“Everyone who’s been in rugby league for a long time sees that for what it is, but for some reason, the refereeing team always seem to complicate the life out of every single decision that goes on over the course of 80 minutes.”