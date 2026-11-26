St Helens coach Kevin Walters has promised there will be more changes in the coming weeks to his squad – but that they will have concluded their transfer business before Christmas.

The Saints are embarking on a major squad overhaul for 2027: or at least attempting to. Curtis Sironen has left the Saints before entering the final year of his contract, while others including Tristan Sailor, Jacob Host and Daniel Suluka-Fifita have all been told they are free to explore opportunities elsewhere.

But Walters insisted while there is more change afoot, there has to be a cut-off point to ensure they are ready for the start of the new Super League season in nine weeks.

St Helens coach addresses squad changes

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Walters admitted he did envisage more departures and potentially incomings.

“I believe there will be,” he said.

However, he did warn that he wanted his squad to be as close to complete as possible by the time the Christmas break arrives, so that they are settled and ready for friendlies in January before starting Super League on the final weekend of the same month.

He added: “That depends on the player market and there’s a little bit of uncertainty at the moment but once we get into Christmas and after that, there’s not a lot of time into the first trial game. So we need to be settled by the time we hit Christmas.”

Walters also insisted he did not have a specific number in mind when it came to player turnover.

“There’s no real number on that,” he said.

“But if we can find players that are going to benefit the club, then we’ll do our best to bring them into the group. That’s not just in the next three weeks, that’s throughout my tenure here. If we can find someone who make us stronger, we’ll go after them. It depends who becomes available, it’s about strengthening the group rather than strengthening one position.”

Kevin Walters reveals 2028 position focus

However, Walters did admit that one area they are monitoring the transfer market for is half-back – but for 2028, when Sean O’Sullivan returns to the NRL to join PNG Chiefs.

O’Sullivan is only with the Saints on a one-year deal and despite George Whitby being under contract, Walters admitted they are already thinking about their long-term options at seven.

He said: “That’s a position we’re working on at the moment. Sean is a good acquisition for us and beyond 2027, well we’ll have a look at who’s available and make some decisions around that.”

And Walters insisted that with some tough recruitment decisions already made and more potentially to follow, there is no personal agendas against anyone – he is simply focussed on restoring the Saints to the top end of Super League.

“The decisions we make, and I make, are in the best interests of St Helens,” he insisted. “We’ve already made a couple of tough calls, and there’ll be a few more which are all about the club and the values of the club, rather than any individual.

“If you’re in rugby league long enough, you’ll get tapped on the shoulder at some stage. Unfortunately, that’s one of the negatives of the game and professional sport – there’s a way forward, but sometimes that way forward is without you.”