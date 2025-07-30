St Helens coach Paul Wellens has revealed he does not expect the club to use their full allocation of ten overseas quota spots in 2026: as Jack Welsby rapidly closes in on a return to action.

The Saints currently have just two overseas players officially under contract for next year: winger Kyle Feldt and marquee signing Tristan Sailor. That means they could add another eight quota players if they wanted to between now and the start of next season.

But Wellens and the Saints are likely to be one of several top clubs to go against the chance of using all ten available spots. Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos are two other clubs who will likely take a similar path.

Wellens admitted to Love Rugby League his priority would be to focus on developing talent internally.

When asked if the Saints would use all ten quota spots, Wellens said: “I don’t think so at this moment in time.

“There’s a lot of good stuff available for us next year but regardless of what the quota is next year, we’re about improving the team and improving the squad. We’re always looking internally and by that, I mean looking at our academy and see what’s coming through.”

One of those academy graduates, England star Welsby, is also set to provide the Saints with a significant boost in the coming weeks as he closes in on a comeback.

Welsby was scheduled to miss around four months after being diagnosed with a serious hamstring injury at the start of June.

But he is well ahead of schedule according to Wellens.

“Jack Welsby is making some great improvements and he’s ahead of schedule and there’s some things he needs to tick off, but Jack will be in contention in the coming weeks,” he said.

When asked for a possible comeback date, Wellens added: “It’s still too soon. There’s no way we’re going to take risks. But as you can imagine he’s really keen to get back out there and we’re having to pull him back. But we’re optimistic.”

Deon Cross is also on track to return next week too, with Joe Batchelor coming back into the 17 that will face Castleford Tigers on Friday night.