St Helens coach provides update on Wigan Warriors-linked pair

St Helens coach Paul Wellens has insisted he and the club will be respectful of any decision youngsters Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou make about their futures amidst speculation they are set to join Wigan.

All Out Rugby League revealed recently that the pair had been lined up for a dramatic switch to the Saints’ biggest rivals ahead of their contracts expiring at the Totally Wicked Stadium at the end of this season.

Neither club has publicly commented on the situation, with the key parties opting to remain coy.

Wellens was firmly in that bracket when approached by Love Rugby League about the situation, too. But his suggestion that the club will respect whatever the pair decide to do hints that a departure now appears to be on the cards for 2026.

He said: “I can’t really comment on that as such. All I know is that we as a club pride ourselves on giving young players opportunities.

“I don’t need to sit here and reel off the names, because history speaks for itself on that. Young players have the right to make decisions on their own careers, and we’ll be very respectful of those decisions.”

Vaughan made his breakthrough into the Saints‘ first-team last year. Having started the season with Championship side Swinton Lions, he then went on to make eight appearances for the Super League club – and he looks set to play a role in their 2025 squad, too.

Sambou made a handful of appearances for North Wales Crusaders in League 1 last year.

But the pair now look to be headed for the Brick Community Stadium to join up with Matt Peet’s side in a shock piece of transfer business. The Saints have, however, recently handed long-term contracts to young stars including Harry Robertson and Owen Dagnall in the past week.

But star forward Morgan Knowles is another who looks set to leave at the end of this season, with a move to NRL side Dolphins beckoning.

