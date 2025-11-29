St Helens coach Paul Rowley has refused to rule out the prospect of at least one more new signing arriving at the club before the start of the 2026 season.

The Saints have done a significant portion of business as they aim to return to Super League’s upper echelons in 2026, though some of that business – such as the signings of players like Jacob Host – was done before Rowley arrived.

However, they have signed Joe Shorrocks, David Klemmer and most notably, Jackson Hastings ahead of Rowley’s first season in charge too – and they have tellingly left the number 25 open on their squad list going into 2026.

Love Rugby League exclusively revealed last week they were looking at a possible deal for Dolphins centre Jake Averillo – and Rowley admitted there might be ‘some movement’ in his squad between now and the big kick-off in February.

Speaking at an event earlier this week, Rowley said: “Well the 25 number, I just think a squad is always fluid and recruitment is always a fluid thing so we’ve left that open. It’s not a guess who game or anything like that, so you can relax. But we’re always looking, obviously. There might be some movement or someone drop out and we’re in a position to strike.

“It’s just a conveniently left number, 25, just in case. Nothing is imminent or anything like that, there’s no conversations happening, but who knows.”

Hastings is the Saints’ flagship arrival for 2026 without question, and Rowley hinted that the former Great Britain international will be one of his starting half-backs going into the new season.

When asked about the make-up of his spine, Rowley admitted: “The rest of the team understands what it’s going to look like. At this point I’m not going to share that with you.

“But clearly I signed Jackson Hastings and Jackson is coming over here to play. But like anyone else, they’ve got to perform. There’s pressure on all the positions and I’d expect standards to be high but I’ve certainly got a preferred choice.

“In any spine, one obvious thing and whatever you’re hoping for is to pick something and stick with it. The three I pick will hopefully go well and I don’t need to tinker with it.”

At this stage, Hastings would be expected to partner Tristan Sailor in the halves, with Jack Welsby returning to his preferred position at fullback. That would leave George Whitby as first reserve in the spine.