St Helens coach believes top four finish would represent ‘great achievement’ in 2024

St Helens coach Paul Wellens believes a fourth-placed finish in Super League this season would represent a ‘great achievement’ for the club, given what they have had to endure in 2024.

The Saints know that victory against Leigh on Friday night would secure fourth and a home semi-final against Salford Red Devils in the opening round of the play-offs next weekend.

However, it has been somewhat of an up and down year for Wellens‘ side who have had to endure injuries, but also some torrid performances throughout 2024 which at one stage left them in danger of missing the play-offs altogether.

But the Saints will be in the top six no matter what happens at Leigh on Friday night – and Wellens insists if they can win, a top four finish would represent some level of success.

He said: “I think it (finishing fourth) would be a great achievement. Not for me personally, but the group. We’ve been challenged in ways we’ve never been challenged before.

“We finished third on points difference alone last year and in and around the top two in the years before that. It represents a success in some ways but obviously we’d love to be fighting much higher.”

Wellens also admits he believes Friday’s showdown will act as a brilliant marker for both teams. The Leopards arguably need to win to solidify their place in the top six, while the Saints are preparing for a sudden-death tie no matter the outcome at the Leigh Sports Village.

Wellens said: “I can’t speak for Leigh personally but I think both teams will be approaching it as if it’s a play-off game. It’s an important game for both teams to give ourselves the best chance in the play-offs.

“The game is going to be a real high-quality, high intensity game and that’s exactly what rugby league needs right now.

“We feel we’re heading in the right direction and Friday night is an opportunity to step in the right direction again.”

FRIDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR among the big winners with Hull FC BOTTOM in Super League table since Ian Watson’s sacking

👉🏻 Stop what you’re doing and watch Tui Lolohea’s INCREDIBLE Super League try of the season contender

👉🏻 Ranking every Super League club by current major honours won after Wigan Warriors’ League Leaders’ Shield triumph