St Helens coach Paul Wellens has backed Lewis Dodd to overcome his difficult first season in the NRL and make a success of his time in Australia.

Dodd’s future is again under the microscope in the NRL. He has been left out of South Sydney Rabbitohs’ side to face Gold Coast Titans this week – and been dropped to the New South Wales Cup.

It is the latest blow in a difficult season for the half-back, who left the Saints at the end of last season to sign a three-year deal with Souths.

The Rabbitohs have made no indication of whether or not they will let Dodd leave at the end of this year or whether he will see out his deal. Dodd himself has insisted he wants to remain with the club and stay with the Rabbitohs.

Wellens was asked on Tuesday about his relationship with Dodd and whether or not he had spoken with the half-back since he relocated to the NRL.

He said: “I haven’t had any personal contact with Lewis.”

However, he did insist he had full belief that Dodd can overcome any difficulties he has experienced in moving to Australia and fulfil his potential Down Under.

Wellens said: “It’s been a challenging year for him but transitions Down Under can be like that I suppose.

“What I can say about Lewis is that he’s a brilliant lad and I know he will be training well and doing all he can to get consistent opportunities.

“For why he is and isn’t in the team at times, that’s not for my discussion. I know him as a brilliant player and a brilliant lad and I’m sure he’ll succeed.”

Dodd will start at half-back for the Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup team this weekend against Sydney Roosters in a bid to show Wayne Bennett he can perform in the NRL.