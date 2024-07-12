St Helens coach lays down Lewis Dodd challenge after explaining omission

Paul Wellens has insisted he has not given up on Lewis Dodd after dropping him for the derby on Friday night: but has challenged the scrum-half to make improvements to his game to force his way back into the St Helens side.

Dodd was dropped for Friday’s defeat at reigning champions Wigan Warriors, with Jack Welsby moving to scrum-half and young fullback Harry Robertson getting a debut at the age of just 18.

Dodd’s St Helens career is drawing to a close ahead of a move to NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs next season – but Wellens insisted that is nothing to do with why he was omitted from the side on Friday.

“I don’t think any less of Lewis,” Wellens said. “There’s just a couple of areas on his game we feel he can improve on.

“If he’s prepared to do that, there’s an avenue back into the team for him. We are not giving up on Lewis Dodd, he is a very good person and a very good player.

“He’s got some improvements to make in his game, if he makes those he’ll find himself back in the team.”

However, Wellens insisted he has been delighted with Dodd’s response this week after being told he had been dropped.

“He was naturally disappointed but also he responded really well,” Wellens said. “He went out on the raining field and did what was asked of him. He was playing at 7 in the team against us. He responded in the perfect manner.

“I’d be worried if I didn’t pick a player of Lewis’ stature in the game and they weren’t disappointed. That would be a worry. But the fact he was tells me everything I needed to know.”

