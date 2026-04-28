St Helens coach launches passionate Tristan Sailor defence with lavish praise given

St Helens assistant Lee Briers described himself as ‘Tristan Sailor’s biggest fan’, hitting out at the playmaker’s critics in a passionate defence.

Versatile back Sailor arrived at Saints ahead of the 2025 campaign from NRL outfit Brisbane Broncos, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Making the same move at the same time and penning an identical contract was assistant Briers, who also coached Sailor at the Broncos during his own stint Down Under.

Throughout last year, and at times earlier on this year, Sailor came under heavy fire amid a campaign which ended with Saints trophyless.

In recent weeks however, he has started to earn plaudits, coinciding with Saints’ rise up the Super League ladder.

‘Last year was unfair on him, and this year, people have a different perception… I’m Tristan Sailor’s biggest fan’

Sailor has grabbed four tries and six assists in nine Super League appearances so far this season.

Speaking ahead of Saints’ home game against York Knights this weekend, assistant Briers said: “I think it’s a bit unfair when I read ‘Tristan struggled last year’. Tristan didn’t struggle. Tristan was awesome last year.

“I know Tristan from being at the Broncos, so I know exactly what you get.

“People’s perception is surprising because people perceive that Saints weren’t great last year, but we did alright. We didn’t win anything, but Tristan was a shining light.

“Last year was unfair on him, and this year, people have a different perception.

“Tristan is Tristan, very, very, very consistent. He doesn’t miss a training session and he doesn’t miss games.

“I’m Tristan Sailor’s biggest fan.”

Among the Red V’s off-contract stars, the Queensland native has now scored 26 tries in 44 appearances across all competitions in their colours since arriving at the BrewDog Stadium. The club will soon have to decide whether or not to offer him a new deal.

Briers added: “I can’t speak highly enough of him. Everything he does, he does it with a smile on his face, and he’s the ultimate team player.

“The good thing about Tristan is that he’s really coachable. It’s not about me telling him what to do, it’s him coming to me and saying, ‘I think this works’.

“I’m big on empowerment, and Tristan is a really smart footballer, a dream for any coach.”