St Helens coach drops Hull KR selection hint as treble injury update issued

St Helens boss Paul Wellens has hinted that Harry Robertson will be selected to make his return from injury at Hull KR on Friday night: and three of his team-mates aren’t far from being back in the fold, either.

Teenage sensation Robertson, who impressed when thrown into the side amid an injury crisis last term, caught the eye again in the opening weeks of the 2025 campaign.

Having been moved into the centres, the 19-year-old had scored eight tries in nine appearances across all competitions, but suffered a quad injury in mid-April and hasn’t been seen since.

But, ahead of Friday night’s trip to KR, head coach Wellens has included him in his 21-man squad.

St Helens coach drops Harry Robertson selection hint ahead of Hull KR clash

Robertson returns to the 21 alongside back-rower Matt Whitley, who missed last week’s big win at Huddersfield Giants through concussion protocols.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Wellens more or less confirmed that Robertson would be included come matchday at Craven Park.

The Saints boss said: “He’s trained fully with the squad and he looks sharp, as he did before he got injured. He certainly comes into the reckoning.

“That’s the difficult part of the job sometimes when you have really difficult decisions you have to make (in who to leave out), but tough decisions like that are welcome.

“The guys that have been playing in recent weeks have done a really good job, and they certainly deserve rewarding, but I have to factor in that Harry was one of our standout players before getting injured.

“We trained him in the centres throughout most of pre-season envisaging that it could be a position where he’d be effective for us, and that proved to be the case at the start of the season.

“It was really unfortunate that he picked up the injury when he did, because his game was going strength to strength.

“It’s wonderful to have him back in contention.”

Wellens teases treble injury boost as return dates set

Following Friday night’s game in East Hull, Saints aren’t back in action again until their trip to Salford Red Devils on June 15, with Super League taking a break next week for the Challenge Cup final.

That break in the fixture schedule looks to have come at a good time for the Red V in terms of getting bodies back, as Wellens detailed: “We’re getting a few back, there are still a few in the treatment room.

“Joe Batchelor, James Bell and Kyle Feldt (are in there) amongst a number of others.

“They’re keeping the physios busy, but they’re certainly a lot less busy than they have been in recent weeks.

“All three could potentially return for our next game. We have a week off with not being involved in the Challenge Cup final, but the week after that (against Salford), all three guys could potentially play.

“It’s always great when we can get players back because that drives healthy competition for places and that’s what we’re starting to see in our training sessions.”

