St Helens coach confirms Jack Welsby return as fresh injury blow revealed

St Helens boss Paul Wellens has confirmed that Jack Welsby will make his return against Huddersfield Giants this weekend, but Lewis Murphy’s season is over after a recurrence of an injury.

Star man Welsby underwent knee surgery at the beginning of June having picked up a suffered a knee injury a few days prior in Saints’ heavy defeat at Hull KR.

At the time of the surgery, the prognosis for a return was 16 weeks, which meant Welsby was facing a race to be fit in time for the end of the season with Saints and the Ashes Series against Australia come autumn.

But just over ten weeks on, he will return to the field on Sunday afternoon as Wellens’ side host Huddersfield.

St Helens coach confirms Jack Welsby return as position decision still unconfirmed

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, head coach Wellens was understandably delighted at having his #1 back available.

He said: “It’s fantastic news for us. I’ve got to pay Jack huge credit.

“We got the prognosis of 16 weeks, so he was potentially going to be returning just before the play-offs.

“However, his hard work and dedication throughout the last eight or nine weeks has been exemplary, and off the back of that, he’s got himself in a position to play way ahead of schedule.

“That’s all down to him and his hard work, it’s a great boost for us. We know how much of an important player he is for us, and Jack’s been chomping at the bit for a while to get out there.

“I’ve been very careful and cautious in terms of not letting him out there too soon. He’s been training exceptional and moving really well, showing no signs of rustiness.

“With Jack being Jack, you’re tempted to get him out there, but when a player is returning much earlier than first indicated, I feel it’s important that we do air on the side of caution slightly.

“He’s itching to get back out there and help his team-mates, that’s wonderful for me to see as a coach.

“We could have played him last week, however he hadn’t had many intensive training sessions. Off the back of a long turnaround, we knew we’d have more time on field this week and bulletproof him even further with his return imminent.”

Welsby’s return hands Wellens a decision to make. With his side now sat fourth on the Super League ladder, Tristan Sailor has shone at full-back in the England international’s absence, and struggled in the halves at the beginning of this season.

Wellens admitted: “It’s a difficult decision with the team playing as it is at the moment. Everybody knows how good a player Jack Welsby is, and in my position, you have to make difficult decisions.

“Jack Welsby’s going to play this week, what I’m not able to do at this moment is commit to where that will be. It’s a big decision, but we’ll make whatever decision we feel is right to allow him to influence the team.”

Lewis Murphy injury blow revealed with winger’s season over

Wellens also confirmed that Joe Batchelor and James Bell would return from their own lay-offs against the Giants on Sunday.

Elsewhere, outside-back Deon Cross will be back in contention for next weekend’s clash with Hull FC having played for the reserves this week.

The negative news out of Saints though comes in the shape of off-season recruit Murphy, who has been sidelined for the same length of time as Welsby having also suffered a quad injury in the defeat at Hull KR.

His campaign is now over though, as Wellens confirmed: “Unfortunately for Lewis, he’s had a recurrence of his injury, and it’s looking like it’s a season-ending one.

“It’s a big blow for us, but more so Lewis. He’s come to the club and he’s really taken to what we’re about as a team.

“When he’s had the opportunity to play, he’s been really effective for us, but he’s just not had much luck with injury.

“As we do with all of our injured players, we’ll put an arm round him and support him. Hopefully he can get back to full fitness as soon as possible.

“He’s had a couple of disrupted years, so what Lewis will really benefit from is a full and strong pre-season. I don’t think he’s had that for a few years.

“For Lewis, it’s time to just press the rest button and start again. He’ll get that opportunity in pre-season.

“It’s a disappointing one for him, but I think in the long run it might be a positive so that he can get his body right and come back for the long term.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils respond to misogynistic language allegations from outgoing COO

👉 Warrington Wolves boss explains trio’s absence in Catalans Dragons win as Matt Dufty internal disciplinary update issued

👉 Salford Red Devils could face damages claim and players could sue warns legal expert

👉 My Ultimate Team – Adam Milner’s best 17 including Castleford Tigers and England legends

👉 Exclusive – Paul Rowley’s Salford future queried by departing Red Devils star as pain behind exit revealed