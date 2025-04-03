St Helens coach confirms immediate Ben Davies decision amid loan speculation

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed that Ben Davies will not be leaving the club in the short-term, contrary to speculation surrounding a potential loan move away from the club.

Davies, who penned a one-year extension to stay with Saints ahead of the start of the campaign, has featured just once in their colours so far this season.

That sole appearance came in the Challenge Cup Third Round against community club West Hull, with his only other game at senior level so far this term coming on loan for Castleford Tigers in Round 1 of the Super League season.

Having fallen heavily out of favour at the Totally Wicked Stadium, reports emerged earlier this week linking the 24-year-old with a loan to Salford Red Devils.

Saints team-mate Jonny Vaughan, also off-contract, has already made that same switch to Salford on a season-long loan and made his bow for the Red Devils against Wigan Warriors last weekend.

But Davies won’t be following his path, with Saints down to the bare bones where outside-backs are concerned ahead of their Challenge Cup quarter-final tie away against Warrington Wolves.

Lewis Murphy, Harry Robertson and Kyle Feldt are all unavailable through injury, so Davies could well be called upon.

Addressing the issue in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Saints boss Wellens explained: “‘ve spoken at length with Ben and I know I’ve fielded questions in the past on it.

“Ben’s at the stage in his career now where he needs to be playing regularly, and I’ve always said to Ben that if we can’t provide him with those opportunities, then we’d be open to him getting that elsewhere.

“But where we’re at in the here and now given our situation in the outside-backs, Ben being with us is more important at this point in time.”