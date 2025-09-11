St Helens coach applies for vacant role Down Under as 2026 switch mooted

Joint-St Helens Women head coach Derek Hardman has applied to take charge of NRLW outfit Wests Tigers in 2026, according to a report Down Under.

Hardman has been involved at Saints for more than a decade across both their women’s and youth development programmes.

His first stint in charge, between 2019 and 2022, saw the Red V’s Women scoop four major honours: two Challenge Cups, a League Leaders’ Shield, and a Super League title.

Three of those all came in the 2021 campaign as Saints completed a historic treble, and ahead of 2025, he took charge oncemore, this time alongside Craig Richards in a joint-head coach role.

But as we near the end of the season, he has reportedly made a formal application for the vacant role of Wests‘ head coach, and could be set for a move to Australia.

Brett Kimmorley has been the Tigers’ head coach since their induction into the NRLW back in 2023, but announced earlier this month that he would step down from his role come the end of the campaign.

Wests sit bottom of the ladder in the NRLW this term, and have won just one of their first ten games, with that sole success coming against tenth-placed St George Illawarra Dragons.

They round their campaign off this weekend with a trip to New Zealand Warriors.

Australian outlet Zero Tackle have exclusively revealed that Hardman, who also assists England on the international front, has applied to replace Kimmorley come 2026.

Hardman is believed to be a leading candidate for the role having also led Saints’ male reserves team to back-to-back Grand Finals in 2023 and 2024, winning the latter against rivals Wigan Warriors last September.

Charmain Steventon, Mitchell Sargent, Shane Richardson and Shannon Gallant all form part of Wests’ backroom team alongside assistant Greg Inglis.

Former NRL star Inglis though isn’t thought to be in the running to take on the mantle as their new head coach once Kimmorley departs.