St Helens coach Paul Wellens has refused to comment on speculation linking Morgan Knowles with a move to the NRL – as yet more reports emerge suggesting a deal is done with the Dolphins.

Knowles‘ future remains in the spotlight, with the England international insisting his plans for beyond this year would be finalised before the Saints’ Super League season kicks off next weekend against Salford Red Devils.

That now looks increasingly likely to be the case – but not with the outcome Saints fans would have hoped for. Reports are continuing to mount in Australia that Knowles has agreed a multi-year deal to sign with the Dolphins for 2026 and beyond, reuniting him with Kristian Woolf in Australia.

News Corp have suggested that Knowles has indicated to St Helens he will leave the club in order to test himself in the NRL, marking a major blow for the Saints’ long-term squad plans.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Wellens was asked about the situation on Wednesday at the Super League launch, with the Saints head coach quizzed on what Knowles’ contract status was.

But Wellens played any speculation with a straight bat – insisting that when a deal is ready to be announced, all parties involved will do so.

He told Love Rugby League: “I don’t really have any comment on that. I’ve had long and honest conversations going back over weeks and months now with Morgan.

“When the time’s right, one way or the other, something will be announced.”

Knowles’ departure would be a huge blow for the Saints. He has become one of their most influential players in recent seasons, establishing himself as one of Super League’s most dominant forwards in the process.

Should the England international leave, the Saints’ attention would turn to other high-profile off-contract players in their squad including the likes of Moses Mbye and Matt Whitley. In total, the Saints have over 15 of their squad going into the final year of their contract.