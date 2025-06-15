Paul Wellens insists he had no second thoughts on allowing Konrad Hurrell to go out on loan again despite the backline injury crisis St Helens have been faced with, describing it as the ‘perfect opportunity’ for the centre.

To the surprise of some, Hurrell – who was sidelined through a serious neck injury for the second half of last season – was handed a one-year contract extension by Saints for 2025.

The 33-year-old has only featured once for Wellens’ side so far this term though, and that sole appearance came in the Challenge Cup Third Round against community club West Hull back in February.

Since then, the veteran has gained game time out on loan at Championship outfit Halifax Panthers and on dual-registration for League 1 side Swinton Lions.

St Helens coach addresses Konrad Hurrell’s Championship loan decision amid injury crisis

Saints themselves have suffered a spate of injuries in their backline in recent weeks, with full-back Jack Welsby (knee), winger Lewis Murphy (quad) and Mark Percival (bone) all ruled out with serious injuries.

Hurrell though has been allowed to head out on loan again, linking up with Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls for at least the next two weeks.

On Sunday afternoon, the Tongan is expected to make his Bulls debut at home against York while Saints are playing out their Super League clash at Salford Red Devils.

When asked about the decision for Hurrell to head to Bradford in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Saints boss Wellens said: “It was always the plan.

“Konrad had an injury setback and he’s very much in need of some game time.

“We had discussions with Bradford, they were very keen to get Konrad on board for a couple of weeks, and we thought it was the perfect opportunity for him to play a really good standard of rugby.

“They’re at the top end of the Championship there and that will give him the best chance to show where he’s at.”