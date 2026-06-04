St Helens coach Paul Rowley has played down talk Jack Welsby should be fixed to one key position within his spine – and insists his role is ‘more fluid’ than being an out and out specialist in one role.

Welsby will likely be deployed into the halves again on Thursday evening as the Saints travel the Pennines to take on Leeds Rhinos in a huge battle at the top of Super League.

That will mean another runout at fullback, the position where many consider Welsby to be at his best, for Tristan Sailor – who himself has signed a new deal with the Saints, as revealed by Love Rugby League on Wednesday.

And Rowley addressed questions on Welsby’s role within his team in the run-up to Thursday night’s game.

“It’s more fluid than that”

Rowley was adamant that no matter where Welsby played, he was a key component of the attacking philosophy he was trying to put together at the Saints.

“I see him as a member of our spine and that’s good enough for me,” he said. “I don’t see him playing a lot of positions.”

When asked whether the situation was more fluid than him being shoehorned into one role, Rowley said: “It’s more fluid than that, but it’s not for me to educate you. You’ve got to do that yourself. Jack’s role hasn’t really changed from being a fullback, he defends in a different spot yes, but it’s whatever narrative you want to put together, I guess.

Welsby will likely take on added importance and responsibility on Thursday evening as the Saints make the trip to Leeds without suspended half-back Jackson Hastings.

The likes of George Whitby and Jonny Lomax would be contenders to come in and replace Hastings, but Rowley would not confirm what the plans were.

When it was explained to him he had several options to go with in terms of Hastings’ replacement, he simply smiled and said: “That’s right, I have.”

But Rowley insisted after the disappointment of defeat to Castleford a fortnight ago, Thursday night’s game represented a great opportunity to bounce back.

He said: “It’s a good game to play this week. It really will test us in terms of attitude. They’ve had a good couple of years and they’re the most potent attacking side in the competition. It’s a tough fixture but we’re looking forward to it.”