St Helens coach addresses Deon Cross links as Ben Davies transfer update provided

St Helens boss Paul Wellens insists there’s ‘nothing to say at this moment’ in relation to reports linking the club with Salford Red Devils outside-back Deon Cross.

Born in the town, Blackbrook Royals junior Cross was released by Super League giants Saints at the age of 15 after not being offered an academy contract.

Having returned to the amateur game after that and climbed back up the ladder, he has now firmly established himself as a top-flight player.

Featuring 92 times for Salford to date having joined them in 2022, the one-time England Knights international has scored 32 tries.

St Helens coach Paul Wellens addresses Deon Cross links

Murmurs around Saints’ interest in Cross have been around for a few months, but All Out Rugby League reported on Wednesday morning that the Merseyside outfit were actively pursuing his signature.

Come Wednesday afternoon, Wellens was asked about those links in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saints’ game against Wakefield Trinity.

Quick to play down the rumours, but not denying any interest, he said: “We’re always looking at where we can improve our squad, that’s for sure.

“Deon’s a Salford player and he’s a good player, that’s for sure.

“He’s someone who we’ve known for a long time, and he’s a St Helens lad, but there’s nothing to say at this moment.”

Saints have only named a 20-man squad for their Round 7 clash with Trinity, leading to question marks over whether a space had been left for Cross to be added.

But when asked whether someone would be filling that 21st spot in the squad ahead of Friday evening’s game, Wellens said: “That doesn’t seem a likely option at this moment in time.

“The 20-man squad we’ve got is the squad, and I’m happy with that.

“It’s a strong team who can go out there and respond to what was a disappointing result for us at the weekend (in the Challenge Cup against Warrington Wolves).”

Ben Davies transfer update provided

Notably, Ben Davies has been omitted from Wellens’ squad for that meeting with Wakefield despite the Red V’s current centre crisis.

Youngster Harry Robertson has returned, but it appears that Wellens will name a back-rower in the centres over Davies again having done so last weekend in the Challenge Cup at Warrington.

24-year-old Davies needs more game time, and interest has been shown in a loan away, including from Salford.

Wellens said: “As I’ve said in previous weeks with Ben, he’s a fantastic young man who works really hard and trains really hard.

“I can’t really ask anything more of him in that respect, but his opportunities here are limited at this moment in time.

“We’ve been open and honest with him as a club to say that if he can get playing opportunities elsewhere, then we would support him in that.

“At the age he’s at and with where he’s at in his career, he does need to be playing regularly.”

