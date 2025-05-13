St Helens coach Paul Wellens has insisted he has had no conversations with the club’s board over rumours he is set to be replaced by Ben Gardiner: before reiterating he believes he is the right man to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Reports emerged in Australia last week that the Samoa head coach and Penrith Panthers was being lined up as Wellens’ replacement, with the Saints coach coming under increasing pressure.

But Wellens stressed that he has not had any conversations about being under pressure – and Love Rugby League has been told by sources at the club that Wellens does indeed retain the support of the Saints hierarchy.

He said: “I’ve heard the reports but I can’t get caught up in things that may or may not happen. My focus has to be solely on the playing team. Some people may not believe I’m the person who can get us out of this situation but I do.”

When pressed on whether or not he had spoken to the club about the speculation or sought out assurances on his future, he said: “No. I would very much expect if anything needs to be said on that they will come to me first.”

Wellens also insisted he is acutely aware of how Saints supporters are feeling following a disappointing start to 2025.

He said: I understand the disappointment and the frustration. But I will never sit before you guys and tell people how they should and shouldn’t behave. That is not in my job remit.

“I speak to people in this town every day and a lot of the things that get said to me are different to what is said on social media.

“What I understand is that I’m at St Helens boy and I understand the frustration when the team isn’t winning.

“But also what I’m here to do is to support the players and get the best out of them. That was the case in the back end of 2022 when I came in, and that’s not changed. I’ve got a responsibility to get the team winning.”

