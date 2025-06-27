St Helens closing in on major NRL star for 2026 after beating clubs to deal

St Helens are closing in on a deal to sign Canberra Raiders legend Josh Papali’i on a two-year deal from the beginning of next season – beating NRL clubs to his signature.

Papali’i is the most capped Raider of all-time and nobody has made more appearances for the club than he has. However, he looks set to leave at the end of this season, sparking interest from a number of clubs on both sides of the world.

But Papali’i has informed the Raiders that he cannot bring himself to play against Canberra, meaning he will head overseas and to Super League at the age of 33 to continue his iconic career.

That has put the Saints at the front of the queue to sign the enforcer, with a two-year deal on the table and reportedly close to completion, according to reports in Australia.

It is a major capture for the Saints. Papali’i may be 33 but only this week, he has been talked about as a potential call-up for Queensland for next month’s State of Origin decider.

Other NRL clubs did want to sign the forward but it now appears he is heading to England and will join the Saints – though it remains to be seen who his head coach will be.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart confirmed that Papali’i will likely be heading to England, telling the Daily Telegraph: “Papa came and spoke to (CEO) Don Furner and I some time ago and told us that he has some interest in England and also other NRL clubs and he simply said, I can’t play against the Raiders and I’ll look to secure a contract in England at some stage.

“From our club’s point of view, we couldn’t be prouder of Josh. He’s been an extremely loyal player and when the discussion turns to legends of the Raiders, one of the first names spoken will be Papa’s.”