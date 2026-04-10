St Helens coasted into the semi-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup with a straightforward win over Catalans Dragons: but it appears to have come at a serious cost.

The Saints were far too strong for the Dragons, with Paul Rowley’s side scoring six tries to Catalans’ one to progress to yet another cup semi-final with a 36-4 victory.

Their injury crisis appeared to be easing on Friday with the likes of Kyle Feldt and Alex Walmsley returning to Rowley’s 17 – but no sooner had those duo re-appeared, fresh issues look to have emerged.

Chief among them is young forward Jake Wingfield, who has deputised in a number of positions in recent weeks and proved to be an important figure for Rowley with so many senior men out injured.

However, Wingfield’s night was ended inside the opening ten minutes on Friday as he went down with minimal contact clutching his knee. That has immediately sparked fears of a worrying knock for the forward, who was helped from the field by the Saints’ medical staff.

Then towards the closing stages of the first half, Saints winger Lewis Murphy appeared to join the injury list. Murphy has endured a difficult time with injuries since making the move to the club and may now be sidelined again for a period.

He went down holding his elbow after an awkward tackle while carrying the ball, with St Helens star Tristan Sailor visibly looking shaken as Murphy lay down in agony.

After a lengthy stoppage, Murphy too had to be aided from the field and didn’t return for the remainder of the contest.

Saints coach Paul Rowley is likely to provide an early-stage debrief in the immediate aftermath of the contest and explain just how serious the problems for both Wingfield and Murphy may be, with both perhaps fearful of long-term absences.