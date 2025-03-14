St Helens chairman reveals 2026 recruitment plans as marquee strategy detailed

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus has confirmed that the club will spend their full salary cap and make use of the three marquee signing slots available to them heading into 2026.

We are just a few weeks into the 2025 campaign, but few others in Super League have as many players off-contract as Saints, whose tally of stars in the final year of their current deal is still in double figures.

The Merseyside outfit have already tied down youngsters including Noah Stephens and George Delaney, but there are plenty more who look likely to depart come the end of the year.

Saints stalwart Morgan Knowles has seen his impending departure confirmed, and will link up with former boss Kristian Woolf at the Dolphins as he moves to the NRL in 2026.

If reports elsewhere are to be believed, Hull FC have already completed a double swoop for Joe Batchelor and James Bell, while bitter rivals Wigan Warriors have snapped up young duo Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou.

As a result, question marks have already been raised over the Red V’s forward planning, with head coach Paul Wellens himself only under contract until the end of 2025.

But McManus has moved to alleviate concerns over how Saints’ squad will look next year, addressing the issue in his column in the programme for Friday night’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round tie against Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

A snippet from that column reads: “It’s well known that we have a number of players off contract this season and that some will be leaving for other clubs.

“We certainly aim to improve the squad further in 2026 both in strength and in depth. We aim to balance a degree of retention with additions of new and strong talent.

“We will be spending full salary cap and utilising the three marquee exemptions again that is for sure.

“The process is in hand and will no doubt unfold during the course of this season as and when decisions are made.

“That said, it is success this season that we first desire and which is currently foremost in our minds.”

