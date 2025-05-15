St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus has insisted the debate over Catalans’ future in the British game is ‘very simple’ in his mind: they must be supported at all costs.

The ongoing strategic review led by Nigel Wood – which will be presented later this summer to clubs – will discuss whether or not there is a place in the sport for both Catalans and Toulouse, following murmurings from some clubs that they should be removed.

McManus has previously voiced his support for Wood’s return as interim chair of the Rugby Football League – but he has categorically insisted he is not in favour of removing the Dragons.

Pointing to the investment and work they have done in growing the French game in recent years, McManus insisted that the Saints’ opponents on Thursday night more than merit their place in the sport.

He said: “Welcome to Catalans Dragons for our return 2025 fixture. They are always a physical and demanding opponent and we expect a very stern test yet again tonight. That is exactly what we need, and it is exactly what we need to overcome, at this moment in time.

“There remains continuing public dialogue as to whether Catalans Dragons constitute a worthwhile member of Super League.

“To me the answer is very simple: they have put an unparalleled investment and management effort into building a critical bridgehead for French rugby league in each of the last twenty seasons.

“It is quite simply immoral and unacceptable to ignore that. We should be looking to consolidate it and build upon it going forward, not detract from it. They are certainly always very welcome in St Helens.”

McManus’ comments echo the support given by IMG to the French clubs. Speaking to Love Rugby League recently, IMG’s Matt Dwyer stressed that they remain central to any long-term vision the sport may have.

The NRL, who could yet end up running Super League, are also adamant the two French clubs must remain.

