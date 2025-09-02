St Helens boss outlines recruitment strategy as honest admission made on young star

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens insists any potential replacements for Moses Mbye will not block the pathway of promising half-back George Whitby into his side.

The 19-year-old has made 10 appearances for Wellens’ side this campaign, notably winning Man of the Match on two occasions against Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons.

‘We’ve got to make sure we’re making the correct decision’

The departure of Mbye, which was confirmed last week, not only gives Wellens a precious quota spot to use up for 2026, but it also gives him a recruitment conundrum. The 32-year-old has featured both at hooker and in the halves across his stint at the Saints, which could prompt Wellens to bring in a like-for-like replacement, but he has now confirmed he will not do anything to block Whitby’s pathway into the first team for next season.

“We’re still looking at those options,” the boss said. “We see George Whitby as the long-term half-back for this club, and certainly don’t want to do anything that would deny him an opportunity.

“We’re looking to strengthen, but we’ve got to make sure we’re making the correct decision. We won’t rush into anything.”

Despite a previous strong run of form in the Saints’ first-team, Whitby has again had to be patient for minutes. His last appearance for St Helens came back in July, coming off the bench against Leigh Leopards, and he has since been sent back on dual-registration duty to Championship side Halifax.

However, Wellens has no issues with him returning to the side, insisting he trusts the 19-year-old to come in and make a difference if given a shot.

“I played him on Good Friday in a big game (against Wigan), I’m not afraid to play him in big games. I trust him, I know his ability and despite him being a young player, I know he can step up on such occasions.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 11 Conclusions – Sam Burgess sack, Tristan Sailor issue, George Williams’ England hopes…

👉 York chairman defends Sinead Peach following viral X-rated outburst as defence offered

👉 Super League injury room – St Helens and Wigan Warriors left sweating after fresh blows

👉 Four Super League players banned including Hull KR star as major George Delaney call made

👉 Salford Red Devils coach departs with immediate effect as future uncertain