New head coach Kevin Walters is yet to arrive in St Helens, and plenty of progress is still to be made in his rebuild: but we can at least now piece together his strongest side for 2027.

Once he’s finished his duties on the international stage with Australia, new Saints boss Walters will land at the BrewDog Stadium and have less than two months until the 2027 Super League season begins.

He arrives on the back of a dire 2026 which saw Saints finish seventh, missing out on the Super League play-offs for the first time ever, with predecessor Paul Rowley lasting less than 12 months in the job.

Saints have so far signed five players ahead of 2027 – but only four of them make our 17.

St Helens’ strongest line-up for 2027 as 5 big selection calls made

Let’s start with a couple of notable absences. LoveRugbyLeague have revealed that a number of first-team stars are currently being touted to other clubs by Saints.

Tristan Sailor, Shane Wright, Joe Shorrocks and Daniel Suluka-Fifita are the men who those at the helm of the Red V are happy to let go, and anticipating they do move on, none have been included in this side.

Legendary duo Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax have retired, with Jackson Hastings and Nene Macdonald all let go over the course of the off-season.

Solomona Faataape (Catalans Dragons), Christian Tuipulotu (St George Illawarra Dragons), Sean O’Sullivan (Canterbury Bulldogs), Tom Starling (Canberra Raiders) and Tom Forber (Wigan Warriors) have all been recruited to date.

The only man in our 17 not yet a Saints player is Kiwi international Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who will star in the World Cup final against Walters’ Kangaroos this weekend.

LoveRugbyLeague revealed last week that Saints had launched a shock bid for him, and his inclusion here obviously is dependent on whether he arrives from the New Zealand Warriors.

If he does, his signing will be a huge coup as Saints look to get back to something like themselves in 2027.

We’ve put him in the centres here and ran with Jack Welsby at full-back: with new boss Walters having already publicly announced his decision to stick with the England international in the #1 role.

Before we get onto the forward pack, there’s a decision to be made on the wing, at least for the first few months of next season as Owen Dagnall works his way back from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

We’ve gone with youngster Jacob Douglas over the more experienced Lewis Murphy, and in truth, we think it’s time for Murphy to move on. That is easier said than done though from Saints’ perspective because he was handed a new deal only earlier this year.

The pack

In the back-row, it’s youth over experience again for us in the shape of Jake Davies over Matt Whitley. Davies had a sensational year in 2026 as he broke through, and put Whitley’s subpar showings even further under the spotlight.

If Walters opts to go the same way as we would and exclude Whitley from his 17, the boyhood fan may be another who has to move onto pastures new. That’s just the harsh reality.

No secret has been made of Saints’ need to bolster their middle unit, and that’s especially evident when you look at the bench we’ve run with here – hooker Clark and then front/back-rowers Host, Wingfield and Delaney.

David Klemmer is at 13 in this side, but if Saints are able to bring in another quality middle, we’d happily have the veteran deployed at prop – rotation and utility value are key to whoever is brought in.

Our final ‘big’ call is the fact that their newest recruit Forber doesn’t even make our bench – he’s the 18th man. Forber was essentially the third-choice hooker at Wigan last season, and we can’t see him not being here having made the move over Billinge Hill, barring a surprise.

New signing Starling surely starts, and when he’s back fit, Daryl Clark isn’t going to be left out of the 17, so he’d be our replacement nine off the bench.

Without further ado, here is our take on Saints’ strongest team for 2027…

Starting 13: Jack Welsby, Christian Tuipulotu, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Solomona Faataape, Jacob Douglas, Harry Robertson, Sean O’Sullivan, Matty Lees, Tom Starling, Alex Walmsley, Curtis Sironen, Jake Davies, David Klemmer

Bench: Daryl Clark, Jacob Host, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney

18th Man: Tom Forber