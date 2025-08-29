Compared to their last visit here, it was difficult to argue Paul Wellens’ St Helens have at least taken some steps forward this summer.

A few months earlier, they were effectively humiliated here and looked like a side in a scramble just to make the play-offs. At that point, you would have got decent odds on Wellens perhaps even seeing the season out.

But a run of nine wins in ten games have taken the Saints back to the brink of the title conversation once again: but there are still niggling signs they are not really there yet.

This performance featured much of the good things they have done in the last three months, predominantly their defensive efforts. Here, they quelled the best attack in Super League all evening until Joe Burgess’ late try and looked really quite effective in doing so. There is no denying this is a Saints time littered with spirit and endeavour: and who are playing for their coach.

But the reality is that the only thing that matters is the scoreline and again, against one of Super League’s elite sides, St Helens have come up short. Not quite as short as last time, yes: but short all the same.

Wellens now has a monumental decision to make next weekend against Wigan. The Saints looked incredibly settled with Tristan Sailor at fullback, plus Jonny Lomax and Moses Mbye in the halves. Granted, when Jack Welsby returns, you simply have to find a way to get him on the pitch at some stage.

But Sailor was instrumental in the Saints’ mid-season turnaround and in the last fortnight he has been dropped back in at half-back and now shunted out onto the wing. He is not a winger: his defensive positioning for the all-important Burgess try underlined that.

Wellens has to put Sailor back where he is best suited to this team: at fullback. If that means moving Welsby into the halves, then that is what the Saints have to consider at this stage.

There is also the emergency two fullback plan which Wellens has teased so often, and it is a viable option the Saints have been trialling in training in recent weeks since Welsby returned to full fitness.

Would it be a gamble to try it against their biggest rivals on derby night? Perhaps.

But equally, can the Saints afford to be so laborious and timid in attack again, with one of their most creative players sidelined on the wing and doing very little?

It’s time for a drastic change. Who knows, it could finally prove to be the catalyst in getting them over the line against a big rival.

Because while the improvements are clear from three months ago, this side does not yet look capable of closing out a big, do-or-die play-off game.