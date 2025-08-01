St Helens and England star takes break from game as club confirm departure

St Helens have confirmed that outside-back Erin Stott has departed the club having decided to take a break from rugby league.

Now 22, Stott – who has recently graduated – joined Saints from fellow Women’s Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants midway through the 2023 campaign.

Having made her debut against her former club and ended the season well, the youngster enjoyed a successful 2024 as she played her part in winning both the Women’s Challenge Cup and the Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield.

She also featured in last October’s Grand Final defeat to York Valkyrie before earning her first England cap, donning a shirt on the international front in an 82-0 win over Wales at Headingley the following month and scoring a try to mark the occasion.

Earlier this year, Stott then formed part of the England squad which travelled to Las Vegas to take on Australia at the Allegiant Stadium.

But just a few months on, she has decided to step away from the game.

Saints confirmed the back’s decision via a press release published on their club website earlier this week.

Within that press release, the Women’s Super League heavyweights state: “The Saints Women can confirm that Erin Stott has decided to take a break from rugby league, and she does so with the well wishes of all involved at the club.”

They also go on to state that a return to the club is possible later down the line should Stott wish for that to happen.

The statement concludes: “(Joint-head coaches) Craig Richards and Derek Hardman wish Erin well on behalf of the Saints Women’s team, insisting that if Stott desired to return to rugby league, the door would be open for her at Saints.”

