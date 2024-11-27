St Helens will hope for a much better time of things on the field in Super League in 2025 after an underwhelming season in 2024.

The Saints only just made the play-offs before an exit to Warrington Wolves in the opening round of the road to Old Trafford.

And the class of 2025 will hope to emulate some of the club’s all-time greats by securing another piece of major silverware. And from an individual perspective, there are some significant names within touching distance of the club’s all-time top 10 try-scorers in the modern era.

That list already includes two current members of the Saints squad, two members of their coaching staff: as well as a number of huge club legends to boot. Here’s the top 10..

=10. James Roby and Anthony Sullivan: 105 tries

We start with two players from very different positions and very different eras – but are both part of an exclusive club to have scored over 100 Super League tries for the Saints.

Sullivan was one of the early stars of the great St Helens terms after the switch to summer rugby – while Roby broke almost every record imaginable during his glittering playing career for his hometown club.

9. Paul Newlove: 106

Another superstar of the early St Helens teams that impressed in Super League was centre Newlove. His switch from Bradford Bulls was for big money and came with plenty of pressure: but how Newlove delivered.

8. Mark Percival: 108

From one centre to another – and the first of two current Saints players in this top ten. Percival will fancy his chances of climbing up this list further in the years ahead.

Injuries have hampered him on occasions during his career, but there is no doubting that when Percival is fit, he is one of the best centres in the competition.

7. Francis Meli: 122

A member of the all-conquering St Helens side under Daniel Anderson, Meli was a powerhouse winger who had a real knack for scoring tries across his eight seasons with the club.

6. Sean Long: 126

One of the very best ever to do it in a Saints shirt. Long didn’t just create hundreds of tries during his time in the Red Vee, he also crossed for a century in Super League all by himself.

He remains one of the club’s greatest players without question.

5. Jonny Lomax: 128

The onus was on youngsters like Lomax to position themselves as the heir apparent to Long when he made his debut for the club well over a decade ago.

Fast forward to the modern day and Lomax has played a pivotal role in the Saints team that won four league titles in a row, solidified himself as a club great and become the captain of his hometown club. And only four men have scored more Super League tries than him, too. Can he climb the list further?

4. Keiron Cunningham: 138

The greatest St Helens player ever? Some may argue he’s not even their finest hooker given what Roby achieved during his playing career – but there’s no doubting Cunningham belongs in the conversation among the club’s all-time legends.

We’d estimate at least 137 of his 138 tries came via barging over from dummy-half, too.

3. Ade Gardner: 146

One of the most underrated wingers of the entire Super League era, not just at St Helens, Gardner clocked up almost 150 tries for the club.

2. Tommy Makinson: 191

He won’t get the chance to go top of this list given his end-of-season switch to Catalans Dragons. It’s a move some may have never imagined happening given the longevity and service he’s given to the Saints.

He’ll be a huge, huge miss in 2025.

1. Paul Wellens: 199

It’s the current Saints head coach who tops this list of absolute club legends – and despite his struggles as a head coach in 2024, there’s no doubting Wellens should be regarded as an icon of his hometown club.

He was just one try away from joining Danny McGuire, Josh Charnley and Ryan Hall as players to have scored 200 or more Super League tries – and he’s level with Keith Senior on 199.

But when it comes to the Saints, Wellens is number one.

