Jonny Lomax has shared gruesome insight into his early-season injury that was so bad it was compared to a major motorcycle accident.

The St Helens stalwart is back in action after a complicated dislocation of his wrist, which forced him to undergo surgery earlier in the year.

At first, Saints were fearful of a more serious injury, one that would have seen him spend much longer on the sidelines.

However he has returned to the field ahead of the Challenge Cup semi-finals as Saints look to secure the trophy for the first time since 20201.

“At first I kind of got up and I looked at my arm and I thought, I know something’s not right here because it just doesn’t look normal. So I’ve kind of waved over to kind of say, look you’re going to have to come and have a look at that. The physio came over and said I’ve either fractured, dislocated or I’ve done both.

“As we were coming off the pitch, I kind of said to him, look mate, my arm’s going cold and a bit numb. So obviously they became a bit worried then, I suppose, around the nerve side, vascular side of things. So I’ve gone down the tunnel, the doctors have had a go at putting it in. So this is where it becomes a bit more bleak, I don’t really understand it for now because I’ve obviously got the pen and I’m blowing on the whistle. So things are a bit easier to deal with!

“They were pulling at it and then they kind of got a bit more warmth into my hand, a bit more sensation. They’ve had another go at it to get it back in place.”

Lomax continued: “I’ve had it scanned, they clearly see that it’s dislocated anyway. They’ve had another pull at it after the scan, they thought they might have got it back in, it’s still not gone back in place.

“So they just said, ‘look, you’re going to be here until tomorrow’. You’re going to have to wait for the anaesthetist to come in and they’re going to have to put it back in when you’re asleep and then see what happens from there. So I did manage to get it put back in. But again, he came back to me and said, ‘look, it doesn’t happen very often what you’ve done, so we might have to do surgery while you’re under’.

“Thankfully I’ve not had to. I’ve been pretty fortunate or lucky to get away with probably what could have been a disaster to do quite well.

“They then explained that the reason I couldn’t, the hand got cold, sensation started to go out of it because where my ulna had come out, it got stuck in the palm of my hand across the front. So it cut off my circulation a bit and started to compress. So it’s a very small, narrow place.

So obviously it wasn’t ideal. So that’s when I saw the specialist, they did say normally if that ever comes out, it’d come out around the back. But because it’s come across the front, it’s a bit more complicated.

“So yeah, it’s a pretty rare one. Doesn’t happen very often. I think the last person they seen was someone coming off the TT, the Isle of Man TT.

“It’s a bit of a freak accident and they happen in the game, don’t they? You’ve just got to be ready to go again when your time comes. So I’ve been quite fortunate with that.”

Lomax has returned to a Saints side in form and taking on a different role, most recently coming off the bench and aiding the spine later in the game.

Asked about his responsibility, he said: “I think one thing that I’m certainly aware of, and I’ve said it for a bit now, is I’ve got far less time left playing than what I’ve had.

“I ain’t getting another 18 years out of the game. So whatever comes, for a long period of time now, I’ve just been going to enjoy it. The reality is it’s probably when you’re younger, you enjoy it and you get excited about playing.

“Then you can go through a period where you heap pressure on yourself. It is a game that’s driven by results and outcome. What I’ve found is when you have a freedom to your game and you relieve the pressure, you’re generally at your best. And what I suppose a difference in role has allowed me to do is probably take a step back.”