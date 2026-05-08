St Helens ace explain exactly why they’re now ready to win trophies

St Helens captain Matty Lees believes the club is better positioned to compete for silverware as they look for a spot in the Challenge Cup Final.

Saints haven’t won a trophy in more than three years, in fact, they haven’t even made a final in that time either.

This year has provided hope that both of those droughts may come to an end. Saints have won eight of their opening ten Super League games which has left them joint top of the competition. On Saturday, they take on their fiercest rivals, Wigan Warriors, for a place in the Challenge Cup Final.

Saints haven’t won the competition since 2021 but as they close in on a Wembley return, Lees believes their start to the season, amid an extensive injury list, is proof they’re better equipped this time around.

“I think the recruitment has been massive this year,” Lees said. “The depth of our squad, when you come in day one you could really see that everybody was going to be fighting for their positions, and I think that’s helped this year, having somebody that can replace somebody and almost be a perfect swap.

“Even the young boys who are stepping in, they’ve had more experience last year, which has only benefited them this year as well. So I think it’s just been great by the club for the recruitment side of things, we’ve got that depth in the squad for once.”

This isn’t just any semi-final, though. The fact it is Wigan, Saints’ arch enemies, only adds to the importance of the clash.

“It’s a derby game, and I’ve said it before, it’s ground into you from a young age, coming through the academy. It’s a must-win game.

“You’re playing Wigan this week, do whatever it takes to win, and I know that’s what happens at Wigan as well, and that’s probably why it makes it so special. It’s such a great game for our sport. But yeah, we can’t shy away from it, you know, it’s going to be a difficult game against them, and there’s a lot of people who talk about who’s missing, who’s going to play in what position, and noise about that, but I think no matter who puts on a shirt for each team, they’re going to give it their all, aren’t they?”