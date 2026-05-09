St Helens ace becomes latest Perth Bears target as links emerge

Perth Bears are looking at yet another Super League raid, with St Helens captain Matty Lees reportedly their next target.

The expansion side, who will be coached by former Saint Mal Meninga, have already tempted Mikolaj Oledzki, Harry Newman, James McDonnell and Toby Sexton, among others, to WA for their inaugural season in the competition next year, but it seems Lees is another name they want to add to their ranks.

Lees is, however, under contract with St Helens until the end of 2029, after penning a fresh extension with the club last season.

Matty Lees attracting NRL interest as Perth Bears namechecked as possible destination

But, that hasn’t detracted any potential suitors for his services, with the Daily Telegraph reporting Lees is attracting the interest of several NRL clubs over a possible move down under, with the Bears namechecked as the club leading the hunt for his signature.

This is not the first time he has been tipped to make a move to the NRL, either, with reported interest in taking him to Australia last season prior to his extension with St Helens.

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A move to Perth does make sense. Lees is still only 28 years old and has a lot of his best rugby ahead of him, but would also bring a wealth of both club and Test experience with him if he were to make the switch.

The prop forward has spent the entirety of his career in the famous red vee, making 198 appearances at the time of writing and helping the club win four Super League Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

That form has also transitioned across to the Test stage, winning 12 caps for England at the time of writing and featuring for his country in the delayed 2021 World Cup as well. He also played in all three of last year’s Ashes Tests against the Kangaroos.

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