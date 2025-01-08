In the run-up to the new 2025 Super League season, Love Rugby League will be running the rule over all 12 teams to assess how they are shaping up for the campaign.

From each team’s best 17, to the big issues that are hanging over them to breakout stars to watch, every team will be put under the microscope between now and the big kick-off in mid-February.

This time, it’s St Helens. After a turbulent 2024 campaign, it’s fair to say few coaches start the new season under as much pressure as Paul Wellens does.

But what do we make of the squad he’s assembled?

Strength in depth

The Saints are undoubtedly strong in a number of areas. Their forwards are well stocked, for example: with the likes of Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees, Morgan Knowles, Agnatius Paasi and George Delaney all vying for a spot in Wellens’ starting line-up.

There is depth in the back-row, with James Bell, Joe Batchelor and Matt Whitley three outstanding frontline options to have.

But there are lighter areas. The centre area immediately stands out, with Mark Percival and Konrad Hurrell the two main options there but not a great deal of seniority after that. Is Wellens considering deploying someone like Batchelor there?

Jon Bennison, Tee Ritson and Ben Davies provide cover of sorts across the backline, but Saints fans may be quietly hoping for one more recruit to come through the door.

Likely debutants

As is traditional at the Saints, there are high hopes for a number of youngsters waiting in the wings for an opportunity. Half-back Will Roberts is at the top of that list, having starred for the club’s academy and reserve sides so far in his career. He will surely feature at some point in 2025.

Owen Dagnall is another the club have huge hopes for. He was brought into Saints’ first-team plans during last season’s injury crisis but didn’t feature: if the same situation happens again in 2025, he’ll definitely play.

Breakthrough years

Throughout last year’s difficulties, there were bright spots in and amongst. The emergence of Harry Robertson was one such example, with the fullback taking to Super League brilliantly. Clearly, Jack Welsby is still the Saints’ first-choice for the number one shirt but if a gap needs filling, Robertson will be more than ready.

George Whitby was another who caught the eye last year, scoring on his debut for the club. Expect him to play more of a prominent role throughout 2025. Noah Stephens is another player who falls into that bracket, too.

In short: while there are worries over some areas of St Helens’ squad, their promising young players offer plenty of hope.

Burning issues

As touched upon, depth in the backline across the three-quarters looks to be the biggest issue facing Wellens’ squad. Percival and Hurrell have struggled with injury setbacks in recent years, so the likelihood of them both completing a full season seems unlikely. At some stage, they will need cover.

Is what the Saints have got adequate for a full Super League campaign? They are full on the overseas quota so are strictly limited to domestic replacements; assuming, that is, they want to head into the market in the first place.

Squad contract situation

Off-contract in 2025: Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Jon Bennison, Jake Burns, Leon Cowen, Ben Davies, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees (one-year extension option), Moses Mbye, Agnatius Paasi, Will Roberts, Dayon Sambou, Curtis Sironen, Noah Stephens (one-year extension option), Jonny Vaughan, Matt Whitley, Jake Wingfield (one-year extension option based on matches played), Konrad Hurrell.

Off-contract in 2026: Daryl Clark, George Delaney, Kyle Feldt, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Murphy, Mark Percival, Tee Ritson, Tristan Sailor, Alex Walmsley

Off-contract in 2027: Jack Welsby

Unknown: Owen Dagnall, Harry Robertson, George Whitby

Best 17

Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Konrad Hurrell, Lewis Murphy, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Matt Whitley, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles. Subs: Curtis Sironen, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Agnatius Paasi.

Where will the Saints finish in 2025? Let us know below.

