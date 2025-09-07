St George Illawarra Dragons star Cody Ramsey could be set for a surprise move to Super League in 2026: with NRL supremo Peter V’landys to try and help him bypass the rules which could prevent a switch.

Ramsey has not played in the NRL since 2022 having spent almost two years on the sidelines in 2023 and 2024 due to ulcerative colitis and a subsequent lengthy recovery from the illness.

However, he has been a star for the Dragons’ New South Wales Cup side this year and has been a near ever-present at fullback, helping them progress in the end-of-season play-offs this weekend.

The Rugby Football League’s regulations mean that Ramsey would not be able to get a deal in Super League as it stands due to the amount of game-time he has had in the last two seasons.

The Dragons have offered him a train and trial deal for 2026 but Ramsey is keen to secure a permanent playing contract and is prepared to move to England to do so, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

One of the Dragons’ senior board members, Mark Coyne, has been unable to convince the RFL to be more lenient on their rulings to allow Ramsey an opportunity to play in Super League, due to his exceptional health circumstances.

But now the matter has reportedly been referred on the NRL chief V’landys who will ‘go to war’ with the RFL in a bid to convince them they should allow Ramsey the chance to make the move to Super League despite failing to secure the necessary visa requirements.

What the RFL will be able to do in that regard remains unclear, as they are bound by certain regulations for people travelling to the UK to secure working visas.

However, there is no doubting that a player of Ramsey’s ability, if fully fit as proven this year for the Dragons in the NSW Cup, would be a big capture for any Super League side.

The 25-year-old had all the makings of a supreme talent when he burst onto the scene with the Dragons in 2020. He made 36 NRL appearances and scored 14 tries before being ruled out for a lengthy period.

And it now seems possible that if V’landys gets his way, he will be heading to Super League.