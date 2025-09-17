St George Illawarra Dragons winger Corey Allan has had his name circulated to Super League clubs, with the 27-year-old open to making a move to the competition in 2026.

Allan’s time with the Dragons is reportedly over after he was one of a number of players informed he would not be retained for the 2026 season.

And his management have already informed Super League clubs that the player is on the open market and is testing the waters over a switch to England next year.

The 27-year-old made his return to full fitness this year after enduring a horrendous 2024 campaign. Having joined the Dragons from the Roosters, he picked up a serious knee injury in one of his first training sessions with his new club, which led to him missing the whole of last season as a result.

He returned to fitness this year and has been a semi-regular appearance maker for Shane Flanagan’s side. Allan made 12 appearances for the Dragons, scoring five tries.

But with St George set to embark on a major overhaul of their squad after a disappointing campaign, Allan is one of several players who will now likely be let go, and Super League clubs have been informed he is available as a viable recruitment option for 2026.

Allan began his career with South Sydney in 2019 before subsequent spells at the Bulldogs and the Roosters, leading to him joining the Dragons in 2024.

His form with Souths in the early years of his career earned him a call-up to the Queensland squad for the 2020 State of Origin series. He represented the Maroons on a solitary occasion.

