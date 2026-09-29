St George-Illawarra Dragons prop Josh Kerr’s name has been circulated to Super League clubs as a possible transfer option for the 2027 season.

The 30-year-old has almost 150 NRL appearances to his name so far in his career and has been a regular for the Dragons in what was a difficult season in 2026 for the club.

However, he may now be on the move – with Love Rugby League told that Kerr is a name who has been put across the desks of various recruitment managers.

Who is Josh Kerr?

Kerr has spent the majority of his career with the Dragons across two separate spells.

He made his debut in the 2019 season and played for St George on 68 occasions before switching clubs to join the Dolphins midway through their inaugural season in the NRL.

Kerr featured regularly for the Dolphins in two and a half seasons at Redcliffe, before securing a return to St George ahead of the start of this season.

He has played 19 times for the club in a year in which the Dragons finished with the wooden spoon, and is halfway through the two-year deal he signed at the beginning of the 2026 campaign.

But the door appears to be ajar for an early exit. The Dragons are undergoing a major reshuffle of their squad – with a high portion of players from this year coming to Super League already.

Castleford Tigers have signed Damien Cook, Tyrell Sloan and Mat Feagai, St Helens have agreed a long-term deal to sign winger Christian Tuipulotu, Blake Lawrie is joining York Knights while Emre Guler left before the end of the season to start with Wakefield Trinity early, having already agreed a deal to play for them in 2027 and beyond.

And Kerr could well be next.

Who is hunting a prop forward?

There are a number of Super League clubs still identifying middles as a priority position going into the 2027 campaign.

Leigh Leopards are understood to be targeting more props to add to their ranks despite signing Jack Ashworth and Tevita Pangai Jr, with the likes of Owen Trout and Robbie Mulhern departing for Cronulla and Castleford respectively.

Catalans Dragons are another club looking for front rowers, while the Tigers themselves are still believed to be eying up reinforcements in the pack, as are York Knights.

That would mean Kerr could have plenty of options and crucially, unlike other NRL players that have been offered to Super League in the past, he has played more than enough NRL games in the last two seasons to qualify for a visa.