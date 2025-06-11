St George Illawarra Dragons half-back Jonah Glover is attracting the attention of Super League clubs in regards to a move to the competition in 2026.

Love Rugby League has learned that Glover’s name has been offered to clubs as a possible transfer option, with his future at the Dragons appearing to look increasingly limited.

The 22-year-old is yet to make his NRL debut and in a bid to kickstart his career, may now look at England as a viable option and follow in the path of a number of young Australians looking to make a similar switch.

New guidelines mean that any player under the age of 24 is not bound by restrictions on the amount of NRL games they have played in order to secure a visa to play in England, meaning Glover would be able to join a Super League side without any issues.

Glover has been a mainstay for St George’s New South Wales Cup side in the last two seasons, and has been touted as one of the best halves in the competition.

He has played in all-but one game for the Dragons in the NSW Cup this year, and has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances.

There have been suggestions NRL clubs could be looking at Glover as an option for 2026, but his management have also informed Super League sides that the half-back would be willing to make the switch to England in pursuit of regular first-grade rugby.

Wests Tigers were linked with a possible switch for Glover to replace Lachlan Galvin following his sudden mid-season departure to the Bulldogs.

But Glover may yet end up in Super League as he weighs up his next move, with his name put across the desk of recruitment managers in the UK.

Clubs are likely to approve an increase to the overseas quota before the end of this season which will allow more Australian players to be in Super League next year. Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that some clubs are pushing for as many as ten quota spots.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Wigan icon reveals next league knighthood candidates after Sir Billy Boston honour

👉🏻 How the last 7 cup winners have fared after Wembley as Hull KR hangover looms

👉🏻 Hull KR coach tipped for NRL job after historic Challenge Cup triumph

👉🏻 St Helens confirm latest injury blow as veteran sidelined with prognosis delivered