St. George Illawarra forward Tom Eisenhuth has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league, citing recurring concussion symptoms and a desire to put his health and family first.

The 32-year-old joined the Dragons ahead of the 2024 season and quickly became a team leader, playing every game and earning the club’s Immortals Award for setting the standard both on and off the field.

The towering back-rower leaves the game and his career on a high, after a strong showing on paper in his 2024 campaign, finishing with personal highs in tackles (908), run meters (1,613), and offloads (23).

But lingering concussion symptoms from a head knock in the 2025 pre-season — and a recurrence during his Round 5 return in the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup — ultimately forced Eisenhuth to make the difficult decision to retire from rugby league.

“This is a health decision based on putting my family first,” Eisenhuth said in a statement on Friday.

“There’s a lot of life after football. I want to be able to make the most of that and spend that time with my family. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the club, the coaching staff, all my teammates and everyone in rugby league who’s helped me out over the years.”

Eisenhuth finishes his NRL career with 83 games across stints with the Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, and St George Illawarra Dragons.

A true journeyman of rugby league, he debuted with the Panthers in 2012 but didn’t play another NRL match for nearly seven years, finally returning in 2019 with the Storm.

After five seasons in Melbourne, Eisenhuth joined the Dragons and immediately impressed head coach Shane Flanagan.

“Tom has been a wonderful asset to our team both on and off the field,” Flanagan said.

“Last year he was one of our most consistent players and never let anyone down. We’re disappointed he’s had to finish early, but completely support his decision.”

“He’ll continue to contribute to the club in an off-field capacity,” he said.

Eisenhuth has plenty to look forward to beyond rugby league — a qualified teacher with a Master’s degree in education, he was also named in the NRL’s Rugby League Players Association Academic Team of the Year in 2022, in recognition of his commitment to his life off the field.

A cousin of NRL forward Matt Eisenhuth and retired Sharks legend Paul Gallen, Tom really earned his respect in the NRL for being a persistent and hardworking professional.

“There’s more to life than footy,” he said. “And I’m ready for it.”