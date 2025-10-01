Leigh Leopards have named a 21-man squad to face Wigan Warriors in Friday night’s Super League play-off semi-final – despite owner Derek Beaumont threatening to pull out of the game.

The game was sent into chaos on Wednesday morning when Wigan released a statement confirming that Beaumont had no intention of fulfilling the fixture.

That is believed to be due to a row over ticketing allocations, with Beaumont and Leigh of the belief they should have been given more than the 5,400 Wigan offered the Leopards.

Talks are continuing on Wednesday about a possible solution to the situation amidst hopes the game will go ahead as normal.

And Leigh, who continued to promote the game on their social media accounts on Wednesday morning as per usual, then subsequently revealed the 21-man squad that will take to the field in the Brick Community Stadium – providing Beaumont’s threat is not carried out.

Leigh are likely to name an unchanged 17 against the Warriors, with Lachlan Lam available after a claim of unacceptable language against the half-back was referred for further investigation. That means he is free to feature this weekend. However, Ethan O’Neill was named 18th man last week and could come into the picture.

Meanwhile, Wigan are also close to full strength as Matt Peet is able to call on all his big hitters, having had a fortnight break between their last game of the regular season and this showdown between the two local rivals.

But as things stand, the biggest uncertainty is whether or not the game will even be able to go ahead, with a solution hopeful of being found over the next 48 hours.

Leigh: Niu, Hanley, Charnley, O’Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Hughes, Liu, Pene, Tuitavake, Davis, Dwyer, Brand, O’Neill, Badrock, McNamara, Hodgson, Ofahengaue.

Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Byrne, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Walters, Eckersley, Farrimond.