Squad watch: Challenge Cup team news, including broadcast coverage and kick-off times

Welcome to Squad watch here on Love Rugby League, bringing you the latest Challenge Cup squad news ahead of the sixth round.

With all 12 Super League clubs in Challenge Cup action this weekend, along with the four remaining Championship sides, this week’s Squad watch focuses on the sixth round ties..

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 8pm)

Hull KR will be without half-back Mikey Lewis (failed HIA) and prop George King (hamstring) this week after suffering injuries in their win at Huddersfield last Saturday.

Ireland international winger Louis Senior comes into Willie Peters’ 21-man squad, as does hooker Reiss Butterworth who has spent the last two weeks on loan at London Broncos.

Salford Red Devils, meanwhile, are boosted by the return of three players for their trip to Sewell Group Craven Park in the shape of Cade Cust, Ollie Partington and Joe Mellor, with the latter being a potential debutant as he makes his way back to full fitness from a muscle injury.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Gildart, Hall, Sue, Litten, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Parcell, Luckley, Whitbread, Storton, Aydin, Tanginoa, Hall, Senior, Butterworth, May, Burgess.

Salford: Brierley, Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Cust, Sneyd, Bourouh, Vuniyayawa, Stone, Watkins, Partington, Atkin, Wright, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Dixon, Foster, Mellor, Nofoaluma.

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (Friday, 8pm, BBC Sport)

Leeds Rhinos welcome back centre Paul Momirovski, who missed last Friday’s defeat to St Helens with a minor shoulder injury. Prop Sam Lisone is also set to return after completing his three-match ban. Ireland international James Bentley will be available to play after passing his head injury assessment last week.

St Helens will have forward Curtis Sironen back at their disposal this week, having missed their trip to Headingley last time out due to a back spasm. However, they will again be without winger Tommy Makinson due to a hamstring injury.

Leeds: Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Holroyd, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Roberts, Donaldson, Edgell.

St Helens: Welsby, Blake, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Knowles, Mbye, Bell, Sironen, Wingfield, Whitley, Delaney, Davies, Royle, Hurrell, Ritson.

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles (Friday, 8pm)

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad that won at Salford last week, with Kruise Leeming returning from an ankle injury, replacing full-back Jai Field.

Wigan: Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Forber.

Sheffield: TBA

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers (Saturday, 3pm)

Batley: TBA

Castleford: TBA

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC (Saturday, 2pm)

Huddersfield: TBA

Hull: TBA

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers (Saturday, 2pm, The Sportsman)

Leigh: TBA

Featherstone: TBA

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos (Saturday, 5:30pm)

Warrington: TBA

London: TBA

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons (Sunday, 3pm)

Halifax: TBA

Catalans: TBA

