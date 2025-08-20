Sport England have held what they described as ‘constructive’ meetings with the Rugby Football League over concerns surrounding the sport’s governance: and have requested the governing body produces an action plan to outline how they intend to remain compliant with its key code.

The Guardian revealed on Tuesday how a crucial meeting had been locked in between Sport England and the RFL, with valid fears that they could withhold funding over a continued adherence to the organisation’s Code for Sports Governance.

Within that code, all senior leadership appointments have to be seen to be following open and transparent processes throughout. The RFL receives millions of pounds worth of funding each year which is crucial to the sport’s continued existence.

The next payment in that plan is due to land with the governing body in September. And Sport England confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that they are now requiring the RFL to complete a ‘Governance Action Plan’, which outlines how the RFL intends to become compliant with the code.

That also involves them detailing how and when replacement appointments to their current interim board will be made.

They said: “Sport England hosted a constructive meeting with the RFL yesterday, at which the organisation’s leadership confirmed its commitment to good governance and compliance with the Code for Sports Governance.

“As required by Sport England, the RFL are currently producing a Governance Action Plan which sets out steps the organisation will take become compliant with the Code, including a timeline for appointments to replace the interim Board.

“The RFL understand the importance of adhering to the Code in exchange for public funding, and we look forward to reviewing their Action Plan in due course.”

However, Love Rugby League has been told by sources that it still remains possible Sport England could not release that next payment due next month should the RFL’s action be deemed by the organisation to be non-satisfactory.

That means the RFL must clearly set out how they intend to uphold good governance in their action plan to Sport England.

The RFL have been approached for comment.