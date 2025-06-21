South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Josh Schuster is set to take an ‘indefinite’ break from the NRL and rugby league to prioritise his mental health.

Schuster joined the Rabbitohs at the start of this season following a spell with Manly that saw him make 50 NRL appearances.

He took a break from the sport last year and was ultimately released by the Sea Eagles, before being picked up by Souths and given an opportunity to return to the sport.

However, both the club and Schuster’s management have now revealed that he will be stepping away from training and playing for the immediate future as he focuses on his wellbeing.

“Our only priority is Josh’s welfare and mental health,” Souths CEO Blake Solly told The Daily Telegraph. “The Rabbitohs will continue to support Josh and his family through this.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Schuster’s manager, Mario Tartak, who praised Souths for the support they have given Schuster through a difficult period.

“At this point in time, our primary focus is on Josh Schuster’s welfare and mental health,” he said.

“Football is the least of our concerns right now. The South Sydney Rabbitohs have shown tremendous support, and both Josh and his family are incredibly grateful for the care and understanding the club has extended.

“We kindly ask that everyone respects Josh’s privacy and gives him the space he needs as he navigates through this period.”

The 24-year-old has made numerous appearances for Souths’ reserve side this season, but has yet to be given an NRL start by Wayne Bennett.

Reports in Australia suggested at the time of his signing that Schuster’s salary was ‘modest’ as Souths sought to give the player an opportunity to rebuild his career in the NRL.

But he will now be taking a break for an undisclosed amount of time.