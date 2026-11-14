South Sydney star could make Super League move with shock Sam Walker deal

South Sydney Rabbitohs star and former Australia international Jack Wighton is weighing up interest from Super League for the 2027 season – as the Bunnies pursue a shock move to sign Sam Walker.

Reports in Australia have revealed that Souths have held face-to-face talks with Walker over a remarkable move that would see him switch between the two great NRL rivals before the end of his deal with Sydney Roosters next year.

But there would likely be a huge knock-on effect for Souths’ existing squad.

South Sydney pursue Sam Walker deal

The English-born half-back is now one of the most in-demand players on the NRL open market, after it emerged he would not be signing a contract extension with the Roosters beyond 2027.

He has already been linked with a number of clubs including the PNG Chiefs – and even a possible switch to play rugby union.

But Souths have now entered the race to sign the half-back it seems, as they get ready to make him an official offer to play for the club from the start of next season, if he can secure a release from the Rosoters.

Their club officials met Walker and apparently are ‘convinced’ that the half-back wants to play with them for the right reasons. A high-level meeting in Brisbane, where Walker is currently based with the Kangaroos national team, has led them to believe they could complete what would be a dramatic and remarkable transfer.

However, it will come at a cost for Souths’ current squad – and that could bring Super League into the picture.

Souths star to make Super League move?

Should Souths convince Walker to sign, it would mean one of their existing stars would have to move on immediately.

Three players have been named by reports in Australia: Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham and Jack Wighton. But it is Wighton, the 33-year-old utility who has over 250 NRL appearances to his name, that is being potentially touted for a move to Super League.

That would be a high-profile move without question, with Wighton one of the NRL’s longest-serving players ever since making his debut for Canberra Raiders in 2012.

He spent over a decade with the club before making the move to the Rabbitohs at the start of 2024. He remains under contract for next year but is off-contract in 12 months, meaning any severance deal would likely not be complicated.

Capable of playing fullback, half-back or centre, Wighton would almost immediately improve a number of clubs that are looking for quality in the pivot positions.

And he could be the first domino to fall to ensure Souths can complete a sensational transfer for Walker.