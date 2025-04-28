South Sydney Rabbitohs make major Lewis Dodd NRL call

South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly set to hand former St Helens half-back Lewis Dodd his first start in the NRL this weekend.

Dodd has struggled for opportunities since making the switch Down Under to join the Rabbitohs. He made his long-awaited debut earlier this month, but only from the interchange bench, being limited to around 20 minutes of action.

He then again was on the bench last week but reports in Australia have suggested he could now be brought into the fold to form part of another new-look half-back pairing for Wayne Bennett.

Bennett has had little continuity in the spine so far in 2025, a point which has been further underlined by the loss of Latrell Mitchell this weekend. He has been suspended for one-match after a high tackle last time out against Melbourne.

Code Sports are reporting that Jye Gray will revert from half-back to fullback as a result of Mitchell being missing.

And that has led to reports claiming that Dodd trained directly alongside Jayden Sullivan at the beginning of this week – hinting that he will indeed finally be given his first start in the NRL.

Dodd starting would mean that Josh Schuster could come in from the cold and feature in his first NRL game from the bench since August 2023.

The former St Helens star has had to be patient since leaving Super League. However, he now looks as though he could be given a shot to impress at the highest level from the very start of a match.

But his time in the side could well be short-lived, as first-choice half-back Jamie Humphreys is set to return next weekend.

That would mean the upcoming game against Newcastle is a huge opportunity for Dodd to show that he can perform in the NRL.

