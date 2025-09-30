South Sydney Rabbitohs make major Lewis Dodd decision as future ‘opportunity’ teased

South Sydney Rabbitohs have released Lewis Dodd from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect, citing with the half-back set to take up an opportunity at a new club.

Dodd arrived at the club this off-season, but struggled to make it into the Souths’ regular 17. In total, he made just six first-grade appearances for the Rabbitohs, with three of those coming off the bench.

This comes following months of speculation over his future at the club, with Souths keen to move him on in order to bring Gold Coast Titans forward David Fifita in.

‘We wish Lewis the very best of luck in the future’

Commenting on the departure of Dodd, Rabbitohs CEO, Blake Solly, said. “Firstly, we want to thank Lewis for his service to the Rabbitohs throughout the 2025 season. His attitude towards his football, his training and his interactions with our Members and supporters has been first class. We’re certain that Lewis will be able to return to his best football.”

“On behalf of everyone at South Sydney, we wish Lewis the very best of luck in the future, and he and his partner will always be welcome here at the Rabbitohs.”

Reports down under have also emerged, suggesting that Souths gave Dodd a six-figure payout to release him from his deal at the club.

Dodd’s time at Souths has been plagued with criticism, with club head coach Wayne Bennett even questioning if he was up to NRL standard.

“It might not even be his form; it might be his ability,” said Bennett. “You work it out.

“He’s in a tough place. The harshest thing that can happen to a player is to be told you’re not in first grade when you think you should be a first-grader. I won’t add to it. People can work it out for themselves.”

But, with Dodd now confirmed to be headed out the exit door at South Sydney, it heightens rumours of a return to Super League, sparked by respected NRL journalist Buzz Rothfield.

“Souths are desperate to get rid of him (Dodd), they need his space in the cap,” he said on Triple M earlier this month. “I think he’ll finish up in the Super League.”

Catalans Dragons are reportedly leading the hunt for his signature, with the Daily Telegraph suggesting they have tied him down for a deal in 2026.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 NRL Wrap: Broncos party like it’s 2014, Ashley Klein chaos.. and who will referee the Grand Final?

👉🏻 Dally M shortlist revealed as England ace recognised among NRL superstars

👉🏻 Super League injury room: St Helens nursing key duo ahead of Hull KR clash

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Leeds record new low as play-offs get underway

👉🏻 Super League Team of the Week: Leigh dominate picks after thumping play-off win