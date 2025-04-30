Lewis Dodd will make his first start for South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend during the NRL’s Magic Round, thanks to an injury picked up by team-mate Jack Wighton.

23-year-old Dodd joined Souths from Super League outfit St Helens ahead of 2025, and has had to be very patient in waiting for his opportunity.

Starting the season plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup, he has featured as an interchange for Wayne Bennett’s side in both of their last two NRL games, appearing against Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm.

In a setback, Dodd had initially been named on Souths’ extended bench for this weekend’s meeting with Newcastle, but he will now get his chance to shine from the off against the Knights.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Manly Sea Eagles coach backs NRL takeover of ‘struggling’ Super League with update provided

South Sydney Rabbitohs forced into huge Lewis Dodd decision ahead of Magic Round

NRL stalwart Wighton had been named at 6 by Bennett, but Australian outlet Fox Sports now report that the 32-year-old has been sidelined by a calf injury.

And as a result of that injury, Widnes-born Dodd will deputise for Wighton, finally getting a start in the NRL.

Speaking on NRL 360 on Wednesday, journalist James Hooper said: “Jack Wighton is out for four weeks with a calf injury.

“Lewis Dodd is going to get a crack on the big stage starting in the halves, they paid a lot of money for him and they need to find a way to make it work.”

According to Fox’s report, Dodd will slot into 7, with Jayden Sullivan to move into the 6 role.

The Bunnies also remain without Jamie Humphreys (hamstring) and Cody Walker (calf), who had been their first-choice halves this term until picking up those injuries.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Top NRL pundit calls for Super League to revert to winter as Hull KR idea floated