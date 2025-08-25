South Sydney star Brandon Smith will appear in court next month after being charged by police with two serious offences: but the Rabbitohs will not stand him down, according to reports.

Smith has been charged with drug supply as well as using inside knowledge for betting, after being issued with a summons last week relating to the two charges. He will now appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 18 to answer them.

Smith was questioned by police earlier this month when the Rabbitohs travelled to the Gold Coast to face the Titans, but he was eventually released without being charged.

However, the 29-year-old has now been charged with those two offences: supplying dangerous drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting.

“Investigations by detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group, Taskforce Maxima, South Eastern Region are continuing,” a Queensland Police statement said.

Souths issued a statement confirming that they had informed the NRL’s integrity unit, saying: “As this matter is part of a Queensland Police investigation, the Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage.”

However, reports from Australia via Code Sports have suggested that the Bunnies will not willingly stand Smith down from their last game of the year.

Those charges do not meet the NRL’s no fault stand-down policy, though the governing body could yet intervene on that front, with no decision made on whether they will enforce him to sit out the Rabbitohs’ next fixture. As it stands, Smith would also likely be in New Zealand’s squad for this year’s Pacific Championships.

But the report from Code says Souths sources have said there was ‘no way’ they would consider leaving him out of the huge derby against the Roosters.

However, that game is not until next weekend with Souths having a bye this week, so there is time for the story to develop and the NRL to make a considered decision.