Lewis Dodd has been brought in from the cold to make his NRL return for South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend.

Dodd has struggled for regular game-time in the NRL since making the move to the competition at the end of last season.

In fact, he has started just once for the Rabbitohs so far in 2025, with his other two appearances coming from the bench. Dodd has mostly been confined to New South Wales Cup action for the Bunnies instead.

But injuries appear to have forced Wayne Bennett’s hand, and Dodd has been brought in to face Melbourne on Saturday.

Jayden Sullivan has been ruled out with a calf injury and Cody Walker has only been named among the reserves as he makes a comeback from a groin injury.

That has opened the door for Dodd, who comes in at half-back alongside Jamie Humphreys in a huge game for the Rabbitohs.

Dodd’s agent spoke out earlier this month about the prospect of an early exit from the club, with speculation already swirling that he could be set to return to England and end his time with Souths early.

But Peter Menicou insisted: “For the moment Souths are ok. If they do get to a position where they’d want us to look around, they said they’d let us know. But that’s not the case at the moment.

“He’s had a lot of injuries and is overdue for a bit of a break. He’ll be trying his hardest. He wants to play NRL and he’ll be giving it his best shot.”

And he will now get an opportunity to impress Bennett again this weekend.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR forward set for exit in 2026 as ‘opportunity’ elsewhere clarified

👉🏻 Super League’s transfer deadline date confirmed ahead of key meeting

👉🏻 Salford star ‘praying’ for investment as emphatic message sent to owners

👉🏻 Christian Wade reveals previous Super League approaches before Wigan switch