South Sydney Rabbitohs have been slammed by leading journalists in Australia for a ‘series of bad decisions’ over recruitment – including the decision to sign and then release Lewis Dodd.

Dodd is heading back to Super League in 2026 after agreeing a one-year deal with Catalans Dragons. The former St Helens half-back was granted a release from the Bunnies just one year into a three-year contract on big money in the NRL, but he was arguably not given a fair run to prove himself under Wayne Bennett.

Souths’ recruitment has come under the microscope again this weekend, not only surrounding Dodd’s exit, but due to the fact that their decision to let Adam Reynolds go in 2021 appears to have backfired after he led Brisbane Broncos to a Premiership title.

And with Dodd’s departure now confirmed, the team on Triple M NRL have questioned the process surrounding the decision to bring Dodd to the competition – as well as letting him go so quickly.

Leading journalist Brent Read said: “They’ve made a series of bad decisions after that, including Lewis Dodd. A shocking decision. No disrespect to Lewis Dodd, but it was a poor decision.”

Buzz Rothfield then said about the Reynolds decision: “You will not bag the greatest recruitment blunder in a decade. It was a blunder. He’s gone up there and he’s won a Premiership and played in a Grand Final. They signed Lewis Dodd, they’ve released Lewis Dodd..”

The conversation continued with Rothfield saying: “Who’s taken responsibility for Lewis Dodd?”

Charlie White then responded: “Nobody. Why can’t someone take responsibility for Lewis Dodd?”

Rothfield continued: “While they had doubts about Adam Reynolds with his injuries and his ability to play week in, week out.. he’s played more football in recent years than Latrell Mitchell, certainly more football this year than Cody (Walker) and some of the injury-prone guys.”

