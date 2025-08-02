Son of Super League legend signed by Premier League giants with bumper deal reported

Isaac McGillvary, the teenage son of Super League legend Jermaine, has joined Premier League giants Chelsea after putting pen to paper on a reported six-year deal.

14-year-old Isaac has been highly rated from a very young age, with dad Jermaine previously revealing that he had turned down offers from clubs in his own career due to location, with Isaac and brother Elijah both playing youth football in Manchester.

While Elijah was donning a shirt for Manchester United, Isaac shone in the colours of rivals Manchester City, and has reportedly already attracted plenty of suitors.

Labelled as ‘one of the most promising talents in the UK at his age’ by football transfer supremo Fabrizio Romano as his move was announced, midfielder Isaac will make the move to the capital and join Chelsea’s under-15s ahead of next season.

Reports suggest that the teenager has penned a six-year deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Isaac has represented England at under-14s level on the international front, and in that aspect, will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of dad Jermaine.

🚨🔵 Chelsea have completed deal for the Academy to sign talented attacking midfielder Isaac McGillvary. One of the most promising talents in the UK at his age, Isaac joins the Chelsea project to further his development.#CFC delighted with this important youth addition. pic.twitter.com/CZJ9rjPh45 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2025

The 37-year-old, who only retired at the end of the 2024 campaign, scored 12 tries in 17 appearances for England at senior level in league, representing the nation in the 2016 Rugby League World Cup.

Huddersfield Giants legend McGillvary also earned four caps for Great Britain and represented the Combined Nations All Stars.

As son Isaac joins Chelsea, he adds to the rugby league links in West London, with Wigan Warriors stalwart Willie Isa having hung up his boots and linked up with the Premier League heavyweights only earlier this year.

Appointed as the Blues’ Player Support and Development Officer, Isa – whose partner Gemma Bonner currently plays for Liverpool in the Women’s Super League – has so far played his part in Enzo Maresca’s side winning both the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

