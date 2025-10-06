Son of former Hull FC star follows in father’s footsteps as NRL move sealed

Nick O’Meley, the son of former Hull FC star Mark, is set to follow in his father’s footsteps as he joins NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of 2026.

Now 27, versatile back Nick has enjoyed a successful campaign at second-grade level with Burleigh Bears this year.

Scoring seven tries in eight matches, he helped Burleigh to victory in the Queensland Cup Grand Final against Norths Devils at the back end of last month.

The Bears were then beaten by New Zealand Warriors’ reserves, who had already clinched the New South Wales Cup title, in the State Championship over the weekend just gone.

But O’Meley, whose dad was affectionately known as ‘ogre’ throughout his career, will now link up with the Bulldogs on a train-and-trial deal.

Bulldogs chief Phil Gould – who was commentating for Australian outlet Channel 9 – revealed during the State Championship clash that O’Meley junior was on his way to the club.

The 27-year-old was just six when dad Mark – who played more than 100 first-grade games for the club – formed part of the Bulldogs side that won the 2004 NRL Grand Final against Sydney Roosters.

Kangaroos international and New South Wales representative Mark, now 44, then went on to don a shirt for the Roosters before rounding off his first-grade career in Super League with Hull FC.

Joining the Airlie Birds ahead of the 2010 campaign, the powerhouse forward spent four seasons at the MKM Stadium and racked up 90 appearances before departing at the end of 2013.

During his time in the British game, prop Mark also represented The Exiles against England.

A brief stint with Wyong Roos followed back Down Under before he hung his boots up at the end of 2014, though he did return for a one-off game the following year to play alongside son Nick.